Valentine’s Day Recipes: Did You Know About These Lesser-Known Aphrodisiacs?

Food and sex are intimately entwined, and nothing exemplifies this better than the multiple foods historically reputed to be aphrodisiacs.

An aphrodisiac is defined as a food that stimulates sexual desire. They can be as exotic as an ancient herbal tonic or as mundane as onions.

Historically, there are some foods that have been widely known as aphrodisiacs like chocolates and strawberries, but there are many more unusual foods that are regarded in the same category too.

While there isn't strong scientific evidence to prove they increase your libido, here's a list of some lesser-known aphrodisiacs.