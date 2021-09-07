Mumbai’s Oldest Modak Shop Shares Its Secret Recipe of Ukadiche Modak

Bappa's favourite Ukadiche Modak
'Modakam' is one of Mumbai's oldest Modak shops, situated right next to Siddhivinayak temple. This very popular eatery was established in 1950 and is a favourite of many celebrities, including director Madhur Bhandarkar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actor Raveena Tandon.
Modaks are offered to Lord Ganesha everyday during the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. We got one of Mumbai's most-loved modak shops to share their secret recipe of Bappa's favourite food, the traditional Ukadiche Modak.
2 tsp ghee
1 cup jaggery
2 tsp sugar
2 cups grated coconut
1/2 tsp cardamom powder
2 cups of water
1/2 tsp salt
2 cups of rice flour
Preparing the stuffing:
1. In a large pan, heat one tsp ghee and add one cup jaggery
The process starts with melting jaggery.
2. Add one tsp sugar and cook on medium flame, until the jaggery melts.
A little sugar adds a little extra sweetness to the modaks.
3. Add two cups grated coconut. Mix and cook until the mixture thickens.
It's always better to use fresh coconut.
4. Add half tsp cardamom powder and mix well. The mixture should be thick yet moist.
Stir continuously.
5. Keep aside the stuffing and let it cool.
The mixture thickens a little once cool.
Preparing the dough:
1. Heat two cups of water in a pan.
Let the water come to a boil.
2. Add half tsp salt, one tsp sugar and one tsp ghee and mix well.
Mix the ghee, sugar and salt well before you add rice flour.
3. Add two cups of rice flour and mix gently.
Add a little water if the dough feels dry.
4. Mix until the rice flour absorbs all the water and transfer to a pan.
Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes.
5. Knead the dough until it turns soft.
Apply some water on your palms before you knead because the dough his hot.
Shaping the modaks:
1. Take a ball-sized rice flour dough and flatten it.
Roll the balls tills smooth and then flatten it.
2. Use both thumbs to create a dent in the centre.
Grease your palms with ghee.
3. Add the prepared coconut-jaggery stuffing.
Don't overstuff the modaks.
4. Get the pleats together to form a bundle.
Gently create pleats.
5. Pinch the top and make it pointed.
The modak is now ready to steam.
Steaming modaks:
1. Heat a steamer and place the modaks. Make sure to leave gaps in between.
Make sure the modaks to stick to each other.
2. Cover and steam the modaks for 8-10 minutes.
If you steam the modaks for longer, they may break.
Serve with modaks with ghee.
Bappa's favourite food is ready to serve.
