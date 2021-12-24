Get Into the Christmas Spirit With these Delicious Cookie Recipes

(This article has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on Christmas Day. It was first published on 24 December 2021.)
It is the time to be jolly, and also to gorge on our favourite Christmas treats!
We all have our own special dish we look forward to eating this season, and it may be a special stew or a delicious pudding. And the cookies!
For the vegans among you, or the ones who love to eat everything in the festivities, here are some awesome cookies recipes that you can try not just this festive season, but anytime who crave for something sweet.
Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Ingredients:
150 g all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon corn starch
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/8 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
2 tsp ground flax seeds
3 tablespoons almond milk
3 tablespoons almond butter
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
110 g brown sugar
85 g dark chocolate chunks
2 tablespoons chocolate chips
Instructions:
1. In a bowl, whisk the flour, corn starch, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
2. In another bowl, make a paste with the ground flax seeds and the almond milk.
3. Add the almond butter, oil, vanilla, maple syrup and sugar. Whisk well till combined.
4. Dump the dry mix on to the wet mixture. Mix to form a dough.
5. Add the chocolate chunks and chips to the dough. Cover the dough in cling film and chill for an hour in the fridge.
6. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 190º C. Prepare a baking sheet by placing parchment paper on it.
7. Take out about 1/4 cup of the dough and roll into a ball.
8. Press the ball into a disc about 4" in diameter. Place the cookie on the lined baking sheet.
9. Repeat till all the dough is finished. Bake the cookies for 11-12 minutes or till the edges start to become golden.
10.Let the cookies cool completely on the pan as they firm up. Store in an airtight containe
Gluten Free Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon powdered flax seeds
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
3/4 tsp pure vanilla extract
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup gluten free flour
1/4 tsp baking powder
Fruit jam
Powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions:
1. Mix the powdered flax seeds with water and keep aside for 15 minutes.
2. Whisk together the flour and baking powder. Keep aside.
3. In a large bowl, beat the butter till smooth and creamy. Add the sugar and cream and beat till smooth.
4. Add the flax mix, vanilla extract and salt. Mix until well combined.
5. Add the flour mix little by little, mixing till completely combined.
6. Chill the dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
7. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 180º C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
8. Put a few tablespoons of sugar into a bowl. Take out the dough after 10 minutes.
9. Use a measuring spoon to scoop out 1 tablespoon of dough. Roll the dough into a ball.
10.Roll the ball in bowl of sugar to coat it completely. Place the sugary dough ball on the prepared baking sheet.
11.Repeat till all the dough is finished, making sure there is a gap of 1.5" between the balls.
12.With the back of the measuring spoon, press gently into the middle of each dough ball to make a small depression.
13.Take about half a teaspoon of fruit jam and fill the depression on the cookies.
14.Bake for 13-15 minutes, or till the cookies turn golden.
15.Let the cookies completely on the baking sheet. When cool, dust with powdered sugar and store in an airtight container.
Healthy Cut Out Cookies
Ingredients:
1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup powdered oats
1/2 cup sugar
5 tablespoons butter
3 and 1/2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
2 egg whites
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
Instructions:
1. Whisk together the flour, powdered oats, baking powder and salt in a bowl.
2. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar till light and fluffy.
3. Add the vanilla, yogurt and egg whites and beat until combined.
4. Dump the dry mix into the wet mixture, mixing till you get a soft dough.
5. Cover the dough with cling film and chill the dough in the fridge for 2 hours.
6. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 190º C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
7. Take out the chilled dough and place it between two parchment sheets.
8. Roll the dough in between the parchment till it's about 1/4" thick.
9. Remove the top parchment sheet and use cookie cutters of your choice to cut out cookies from the dough.
10.Place the cut cookies on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a gap of 1" between cookies.
11.Bake for 7-10 minutes or until lightly browned.
12.Let the cookies cool completely. Decorate with icing or store in an airtight container
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Ingredients:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp baking soda
1/8 tsp sea salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce
1/2 cup raisins
2 cups oats
Instructions:
1. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt.
2. In another bowl, cream the butter and sugar till smooth.
3. Add the egg, vanilla and apple sauce and mix well.
4. Add the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.
5. Add in the oats and raisins and mix until just combined into a dough.
6. Wrap the dough with cling film and place it in the fridge to chill for 15 minutes.
7. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 180º C and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
8. Take out the chilled dough and pinch out golf ball sized portions of dough.
9. Place these portions of dough on the baking sheet leaving space for the cookies to expand.
10. Bake for 10-15 minutes or till they turn golden brown.
A combination of sinful goodness and for healthy eating is what these recipes are made of. So go ahead and indulge in flavourful cookies this festive season.
(Pratibha Pal spent her childhood in idyllic places only fauji kids would have heard of. She grew up reading a variety of books that let her imagination wander and still hopes to come across the Magic Faraway Tree.You can view her blog at www.pratsmusings.com or reach to her on Twitter at @myepica.)
