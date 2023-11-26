Keep Warm This Winter With These 5 Cozy Soup Recipes

Besides the feel good factor, soups have a lot more going for them. They are easily the best way to incorporate a wide assortment of vegetables and fruits into our diet and boost the nutrition and antioxidant quotient (read more vitamins, minerals and enzymes) of our diet. Plus they are the easiest way tools they are quick to assemble and prepare.

A dieter's friend their volume fills us up without calorie creep, and they help hydrate the body (which is often a problem during the cold months).