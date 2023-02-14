AskSRK: Here's What Shah Rukh Gifted Gauri For Their First Valentine's Day

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his #AskSRK sessions.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan is a mega-blockbuster. The Bollywood actor took to Twitter once again to talk to his fans and answer some of their burning questions regarding his film, co-stars and much more. Shah Rukh frequently answers his fans' questions through these question-and-answer sessions on Twitter.
A fan asked Shah Rukh how he can convince his family SRK is better than Aamir Khan, 'King Khan's' earnest response was the following, "And rightly so... Aamir is awesome!"
Another fan was also quick to ask about his first gift to Gauri Khan on their first Valentine's Day, Shah Rukh said, "If I remember correctly it's been what 34 years now... a pair of pink plastic earrings I think..."
He also had a hilarious response to a question about whether he still has his abs or not. Shah Rukh said: "As my baby Tiger Shroff famously said “doosron ke aate nahi mere jaate nahin” ha ha."
The Pathaan-actor went on to share his thoughts regarding his acting process, his anticipation for Hrithik Roshan's Fighter 2 and much more. Take a look:
The actor will next be seen in Jawan which is all set to release in June this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)