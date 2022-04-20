US Lifts Transit Mask Mandate: Here’s Why Masking up Is Still a Good Idea

Travelling in the US? You might not need to mask up any more.

According to the latest change in the masking policy by the US transit authority, wearing protective face masks on trains, aeroplanes, cabs and other public transports will no longer be enforced.

The relaxation comes after US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida ruled against the 14-month-old mandate, saying the US CDC has exceeded its authority with the mandate, reported Reuters.

This, after the CDC extended the mask mandate till 3 May in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Major US Airlines have also reportedly dropped their compulsory masking clause since the announcement.