Mask Mandates Back in Haryana, UP: What Are the Rules Amid Rising COVID Cases?

Should you wear masks outdoors? Which districts do these rules apply to? Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments on Monday, 18 April, made the wearing of face masks in public places compulsory in certain districts. This comes in light of a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
Which districts do these rules apply to? Where can you un-mask? Here's all you need to know.
What is the situation in Haryana?
Haryana Chief Minister Anil Vij said that nearly 200 out of the 298 fresh cases were reported in Gurugram alone in the past 24 hours. A total of 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Faridabad.
The government has made the wearing of masks in public places mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Where in Uttar Pradesh is the mask mandate enforced?
Masking will now be mandatory in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow.
At least 695 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday alone.
How many cases is Delhi reporting? Is masking mandatory in Delhi again?
Delhi on Monday, 18 April, reported 501 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours against 517 the previous day, but no death for the second consecutive day, according to the Health Department bulletin.
The positivity rate in the city has jumped to 7.72 percent from 4.21 percent reported on 17 April.
The Delhi government is likely to take a call about the mask mandate later on 19 April.
Which states have removed the mask mandate?
Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana had removed the mask mandate on 1 April. Within 18 days, UP and Haryana brought back the rule in some districts.
Who should continue wearing masks?
Senior citizens
Immunocompromised people, and those living with people who have co-morbidities
Pregnant people
Masks are also important for those who are not vaccinated, or for people in the presence of those who are unvaccinated
Is this the right time to unmask?
Experts say that now may not be the best time to issue unmasking guidelines, as the COVID-19 pandemic is very much prevalent. Not following COVID protocols, like maintaining social distance and wearing masks, would significantly increase the risk of catching the infection.
"The decision to remove the mask mandate has been taken by the government. But as a scientist, I want to add that wearing masks has been the most effective way of containing COVID-19 infections. As doctors, we have entered numerous ICUs with infected persons over the last two years, and it is the mask that has kept us protected. Unless the disease burden of the entire world, in terms of COVID-19 comes down, it is very much advisable to keep the masks on," Dr Rahul Pandit, who is a Maharashtra COVID taskforce member, told The Quint.
Should I mask outdoors?
This depends on what kind of outdoors. If you are out walking/exercising or if you are outdoors in a space that is not crowded, then removing your mask is safe.
However, if you are outdoors in a crowded market area, wearing masks is very much recommended, say experts.
"When you go for a morning walk, it is relatively safer to remove your mask. But when you are buying groceries in an outdoor market, being mask-less increases the chances of contracting coronavirus," Dr Subash Salunke told The Quint.
I have COVID-19 symptoms. Should I mask up?
Yes, you must. Apart from wearing a mask, those who have symptoms should also practise social distancing and hand hygiene.
