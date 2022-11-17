Tips to Manage the Symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a long-term condition and it can often last for a lifetime. There is no specific test to diagnose the problem but tests are taken to rule out other conditions with similar symptoms. IBS mainly affects the gut and causes symptoms like cramps, bloating and pain in the abdominal area or around the stomach.

According to US NIH, around 1 in 5 people IBS symptoms once in their lifetime and women are more likely to be affected by the condition than men. omen between the age of 20 to 30 experience the symptoms for the first time. Thus, here are a few lifestyles and dietary tips that you can follow to prevent the worsening of IBS symptoms.