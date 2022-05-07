Actress Mumtaz Opens up About Struggle With IBS, Colitis: What Is It?

Veteran Actress Mumtaz has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted last week with severe diarrhoea.

Post her weeklong stint in the hospital, Mumtaz opened up about her struggle with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Colitis in a recent interview with ETimes.

According to the actress, she was admitted after suffering a bout of diarrhoea, and it took her 7 days to recover.