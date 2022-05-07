Actress Mumtaz Opens up About Struggle With IBS, Colitis: What Is It?

Actress Mumtaz hospitalised with IBS and Colitis
(Photo: Twitter/RealMumtaz)
Veteran Actress Mumtaz has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after being admitted last week with severe diarrhoea.
Post her weeklong stint in the hospital, Mumtaz opened up about her struggle with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Colitis in a recent interview with ETimes.
According to the actress, she was admitted after suffering a bout of diarrhoea, and it took her 7 days to recover.
Gastrointestinal disorders like IBS and Colitis are not always understood or diagnosed accurately because of how varied the symptoms can be.
According to WebMD, Ulcerative Colitis is an inflammation of the colon.
Colitis can last for years, with symptoms going dormant and flaring up from time to time.
According to the UK National Health Services (NHS), typical symptoms of colitis are,
Stomach aches
Frequent need to poop
Recurring diarrhoea and gastritis
Signs of colitis flare ups may also include,
Blood in stool
Shortness of breath
Fast or irregular heartbeat
Fever
Joint pain
Eye pain (while looking at bright lights or screens)
Fatigue
Loss of apatite
Although there is no cure for the illness, symptoms can be managed with treatment along with dietary and lifestyle changes.
According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, there isn't a one-size-fit all diet for Colitis.
It is generally advised that people who have been diagnosed with colitis and other Irritable Bowel Disorders (IBDs) steer clear of spicy, and sugary foods that can worsen the symptoms.
They also recommend avoiding,
Foods with insoluble fibres like fruits with their skin and seeds, and raw green vegetables that are difficult to digest.
Alcohol
Caffeine
Foods high in fat
Lactose (especially if you are lactose intolerant)
Soft, bland food doesn’t bother you are highly recommended. Other food groups that can help sooth the gut, especially during a flare up are,
Low fibre fruits like banana, cantaloupe and cooked fruits.
Starchy foods like potato, oatmeal, and rice
