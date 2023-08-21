'Ready To Fight This Legally': Govt Employee on Anti-NEET Row With TN Governor

"I truly believe I haven't said anything wrong. My anti-NEET stance is right, and I'm ready to fight this legally – all the way to court," KR Ammasiappan, a central government employee who was recently embroiled in a controversy for 'questioning' Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the state's anti-NEET bill, tells The Quint.

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on 18 August, lodged a formal complaint with the Salem Steel Plant (SSP) against Ammasiappan – who is an employee there – after he allegedly asked the governor when he would grant assent to the 'NEET exemption bill' or the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021.

A copy of the BJP's complaint against Ammasiappan was also reportedly marked to the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as well as the chairman of the Steel Authority of India.

But what happened? Why was a complaint registered against him? What is the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government saying?