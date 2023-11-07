'We Want It Stopped': SC Pulls Up Punjab, Haryana Govt on Stubble Burning

In light of the worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 November, directed the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to take measures to 'stop the stubble burning immediately.'

“We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” the court remarked.

The SC Bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that air pollution cannot "become a political battle."