Mumbai Air Pollution Worsens: HC Sets Time Limit for Bursting Firecrackers

In light of worsening air quality in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Monday, 6 November, took suo motu cognisance in the matter and mandated that firecrackers be burst only between 7 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, 12 November.

The HC has deployed eight municipal officials to ensure that the time limit is not violated.

The other big point: The court has also banned vehicles carrying construction debris until 10 November, adding that only ready-mix concrete should be transported.

What was said: “People’s lives are more important than developmental works. If the construction is closed for a few days, heaven won’t fall,” the court stated.