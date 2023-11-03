Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Schools Shut, AQI Worsens to 'Severe' Category: 10 Key Points on Delhi Pollution

Schools Shut, AQI Worsens to 'Severe' Category: 10 Key Points on Delhi Pollution

Air Pollution Delhi: The Delhi Metro will run 20 extra trains as more people are encouraged to use public transport.
Mythreyee Ramesh
Fit
Published:

For the third day in a row, on 2 November, Delhi recorded 'hazardous' air quality as smog tightened its grip on the national capital.

In Photo: Jama Masjid, engulfed in smog, in Delhi.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>For the third day in a row, on 2 November, Delhi recorded 'hazardous' air quality as smog tightened its grip on the national capital.</p><p>In Photo: Jama Masjid, engulfed in smog, in Delhi.</p></div>
The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region dipped into the 'Severe' category, just days ahead of Diwali, signalling an 'air emergency' in the region. On Friday morning, 3 November, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi was at 438 (Lodhi Road), 491 (Jahangirpuri), 486 (RK Puram area), and 473 (IGI Airport (T3)) – all under the severe category.

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and primary schools in Delhi will remain closed on 3 and 4 November, in light of the rising pollution levels.

  • A ban on non-essential construction activities has been imposed in Delhi, which went into effect from Thursday evening, 2 November.

  • Plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars has been banned in Delhi as well as in Haryana's Gurugram, Faridabad, and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

  • The Delhi government has launched the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign and will reportedly hire 1,000 private CNG buses to bolster public transportation.

  • The Delhi Metro will run 20 extra trains as more people are encouraged to use public transport.

  • Section 144 has been invoked in Gurugram due to worsening air quality index.

  • Noida and Greater Noida too come under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions starting from 3 November.

  • As winter sets in, scientists warn the air quality in Delhi-NCR is only set to worsen in the next fortnight.

  • Doctors warn that children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are likely to be hit harder by the poor air quality.

  • It is advised that residents use N95 masks when they step out, restrict outdoor activity, use air purifiers if possible, and reduce indoor pollution.

Published: undefined

