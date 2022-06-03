5 Tips to Avoid Summer Migraines

Here are things you can do to avoid summer migraines.
(image: iStock)
Migraine is a neurological condition that consists of frequent episodes of headaches. According to PubMed, migraines are more common by 15%-25% in women.
Symptoms of migraine can include throbbing headache between 4-72 hours, nausea, vomiting, light sensitivity, and sound sensitivity.
Migraines make the patients sensitive to various physical and environmental triggers. Few triggers include lack of sleep, skipping meals, too much exercise, emotional stress, bright lights, loud sounds, specific smells, hormonal changes, dehydration, and more. Climatic changes like heat, humidity and bright sun can also trigger migraines.
Some people suffer from frequent migraines during summer and the reason could be humidity, extreme temperatures, and bright sunlight. Here are a few tips to prevent summer migraines.
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, dehydration puts people at a higher risk of heat exhaustion and heat illness. Dehydration is also the main cause of summer migraine.
Summer is all about dehydration and heat stroke. People who suffer from frequent migraines should drink plenty of water. A well-hydrated body can help prevent a migraine attack. You should opt for water or beverages rich in electrolytes.
The summer sun is dangerous and can be the cause of various summer illnesses. Sun is the worst enemy of migraine patients as well. According to NCBI, 10-15 minutes in the sunlight can trigger migraine.
But it is not practically possible to stay indoors all the time. Therefore, the best way to save yourself is to use scarves, sunglasses, umbrellas, and anything that protects you from the direct sunlight.
Summer is the season in which we enjoy the most. Holidays and vacations may be the reason for getting off a strict diet but this might be harmful for people suffering from migraines. Ice creams are common desserts and snacks for summers.
But sugar and dairy in ice cream can trigger migraines. Therefore, the best diet for summer is to include fresh summer fruits and vegetables like mangoes, watermelons, cucumbers, and leafy vegetables. Avoid consuming wine, caffeine or other triggering foods (American Migraine Foundation).
Summers are about storms, excessive heat, and changes in barometric pressure. These are all common summer triggers that can give rise to migraines. According to the American Migraine Foundation, high humidity and heat of summers lead to dehydration which further worsens the migraine attack.
We can’t control the changes in temperature or weather. But we can try to stay in as far as possible and finish the runs in moderate temperatures. You must also keep the AC at 24- 26 degrees Celsius. Extreme low temperatures can also trigger migraine.
Summers and high temperatures can cause sweating and we tend to use deodorants and mists to cover the odor which is the result of sweat. Few people also use fragrant creams, sunscreens, and makeup which can trigger migraine.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, odors can activate certain nerve receptors in the nasal passages that trigger a migraine attack or make it worse.
The best way to prevent migraine is to avoid perfumes, strong food smells, chemicals or gasoline.