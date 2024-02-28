Skipping Breakfast To Reach Class on Time? Here’s Your Sign To Stop (and Eat)

Study Reveals Protein-Rich Breakfast Enhances Health and Concentration Power.
Do you feel drowsy and tired throughout the day? Do you get frustrated with yourself for being unable to focus on your studies or work despite your best efforts?
You are not alone. Mansi, a 23 year old student pursuing her masters at Amity University, was the same not long ago.
Speaking to FIT, Mansi says that despite her strict exercise regime, Mansi often found herself feeling frustrated and exhausted. She desired to gain muscle and improve her concentration, but her efforts seemed futile.
It was only when she consulted a nutritionist that Mansi understood that she had been missing a key element all along.
As Mansi adopted healthier eating habits, she noticed gradual but significant changes in her body and mind.
Her energy levels skyrocketed, she felt sharper, and her concentration improved allowing her to power through her classes. Working out became easier too and she started seeing results sooner.
Can the simple addition of breakfast to your meal plan do all this?
Dr Anshu Gupta, a dietician based in Gurgaon, emphasizes the profound impact of a balanced breakfast on students' overall well-being and academic performance.
She explains that a well-rounded breakfast sets the stage for success in the classroom by providing essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fibre, which fuel both the body and mind, enhancing cognitive function, concentration, and memory retention.
According to her, skipping breakfast or opting for nutrient-poor choices can have detrimental effects on students' academic performance.
Moreover, Dr Gupta emphasizes the link between breakfast habits and overall health outcomes.
Individuals who regularly skip breakfast are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues. By prioritizing breakfast as a non-negotiable part of their daily routine, students can support their long-term health and academic success.
Mansi is not the only one to see the magic of breakfast. The findings of a recent Danish study shed new light on the age-old belief that 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day'. While this saying has been repeated for generations, it lacked substantial scientific backing, until now.
The research, which focused on the impact of different breakfast types on satiety and concentration could not have come at a more crucial time. With rising rates of obesity and lifestyle-related disorders worldwide, understanding the role of nutrition in promoting satiety and cognitive function is paramount.
During the study, 30 obese women between the ages of 18 to 30 were monitored over three days. They were given either a protein-rich breakfast, a carbohydrate-rich breakfast, or no breakfast at all. The results were enlightening.
Lead researcher Mette Hansen, associate professor and PhD at the Department of Public Health, revealed, "We found that a protein-rich breakfast with skyr (a sour-milk product) and oats increased satiety and concentration in the participants, but it did not reduce the overall energy intake compared to skipping breakfast or eating a carbohydrate-rich breakfast."
This suggests that while protein-rich breakfasts can enhance feelings of fullness and focus, they may not necessarily lead to consuming fewer calories throughout the day. However, the study underscores the potential of protein-rich diets in managing weight and preventing overeating.
Hansen emphasized that achieving satiety through a protein-rich breakfast isn't a standalone solution. She explained, "The results confirm that protein-rich meals increase a sense of satiety, which is positive with regard to preventing weight gain. However, the results also suggest that it's not enough for this nutritional strategy to be effective to just eat a protein-rich breakfast."
Speaking to FIT, Dr Shilpa Arora, an independent nutritionist based in Gurgaon, echoes the sentiments expressed by Hansen regarding the effectiveness of a protein-rich diet but emphasizes that it's not the sole solution. Dr Arora brings attention to the prevalence of ready-to-eat processed foods and their potential side effects.
However, Dr Arora warns against the deceptive nature of these processed foods. While they may seem convenient, ready-to-eat processed foods are often laden with preservatives, artificial additives, and high levels of sodium and sugar, she cautions. Consuming these foods regularly can have detrimental effects on our health, including weight gain, increased risk of chronic diseases, and poor overall nutrition.
Dr Arora also emphasizes the importance of consistency in healthy eating habits.
"Having a nutritious breakfast is essential, but it's not a free pass to indulge in junk food for the rest of the day," she says.
Consuming junk food regularly, regardless of whether you've had a healthy breakfast, can still lead to negative health outcomes. It's crucial to maintain a balanced diet throughout the day, incorporating whole foods and minimizing processed and unhealthy options.
Many students and even working professional turn to coffee to feel alert and focused as they start their day. However, having coffee is not enough, say experts. Dr Anu Gupta, a dietitian at Miracle Hospital in Gurgaon, stresses the importance of not relying solely on coffee to kickstart the day.
Dr Gupta highlights that while caffeine may offer a short-term energy surge, it does not provide the essential nutrients needed to sustain energy levels throughout the day.
"Without proper nourishment, the body's energy levels can quickly crash, leading to feelings of fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating," she warns.
While busy schedules may make it tempting to reach for quick-fix options or rely on caffeine for a boost, the long-term consequences of neglecting proper nutrition can be significant.
Dr Gupta's recommends simple yet nutritious breakfast options:
Overnight oats topped with fruits and nuts: Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Greek yogurt with granola and honey: Provides protein, complex carbohydrates, and antioxidants.
Whole grain toast with avocado and a boiled egg: Contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamins for sustained energy.
Incorporating these simple yet nutritious breakfast ideas can help start your day on the right track, providing essential nutrients for sustained energy and vitality.
In the quest for a healthy lifestyle, understanding the significance of balanced meal planning is paramount. Dr Anshu Gupta, a distinguished dietician based in Gurgaon, addresses prevalent misconceptions surrounding the heaviness of breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Contrary to popular belief, she highlights that breakfast need not be excessively heavy to sustain energy levels throughout the day. According to her, all meals should be balanced and tailored to individual energy requirements.
Moreover, Dr Gupta acknowledges that meal timing and composition can vary based on individual preferences and lifestyle factors.
