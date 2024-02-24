Forget Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, This is What’s Causing Your Wrist Pain

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a condition caused by the compression of the median nerve in the wrist, leading to symptoms like numbness, tingling, weakness, or pain in the hand and fingers.
(The image is only for representational purpose)
(Photo: i stock)
Discussing the problems ushered in by an urban, technology-centric lifestyle is a hackneyed topic at this point, and yet, here we are. If you spend long parts of your day in front of a screen, chances are you would be quite familiar with wrist strain. However, for years, any and all wrist problems were quick to be slotted as Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS).
Here’s unpacking why that approach might not always be the right one, and how your wrist troubles might not always be CTS.
When asked, Dr Vikas Gupta, Director, Orthopaedics and Head, Hand & Shoulder Surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, explains that some wrist ailments that are becoming increasingly common among the urban Indian workforce are De Quervain's tenosynovitis, tendinitis, ganglion cysts, and arthritis.
Dr Raman Kant Aggarwal, Senior Director, Orthopaedics, Medanta, Gurugram, agrees that the list of issues plaguing your wrist is a longer one than you might assume at first glance. This brings us to the next question…
Both doctors explain that there are very distinct identifying factors for different problems. CTS, for instance, is identified by numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and fingers, particularly at night, says Dr Aggarwal.
Dr Gupta further clarifies that because each wrist ailment has its own set of symptoms and diagnostic criteria, it is imperative to only let a medical professional diagnose and guide you accurately. The process can sometimes include a physical examination, and imaging tests, in other instances.
Even though anyone can develop a wrist problem, the age groups that are most affected by these wrist problems are between 30 and 60 years of age, according to Dr Gupta.
Additionally, those engaged in repetitive hand movements or activities involving prolonged wrist strain, are more susceptible, underlines Dr Aggarwal.
Both doctors also agree that women are more likely than men to develop CTS. Studies suggest that this is possibly due to anatomical differences and hormonal factors. However, other wrist ailments may affect both genders equally.
The two doctors list down a series of simple, daily practices that you can incorporate in your life for healthy wrists. They are as follows:
Take regular breaks from repetitive activities involving the wrists, such as typing or using a smartphone. Stretch and perform wrist exercises during these breaks.
Use ergonomic equipment such as wrist rests, keyboard trays, and adjustable chairs to maintain proper wrist alignment as much as possible while working.
Practice good posture and maintain a neutral wrist position during activities.
Avoid excessive force or pressure on the wrists by using tools or equipment properly.
Use voice recognition software or dictation tools to reduce the strain on the wrists during long typing sessions.
Limit the use of smartphones and other electronic devices outside of work hours to allow the wrists to rest and recover.
Dietary and fitness changes can also play a role in preventing and managing wrist ailments. Some recommendations by Dr Gupta include:
Consuming an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein to reduce inflammation in the body which can contribute to wrist pain.
Incorporating foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish, nuts, and seeds which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Maintaining a healthy weight to reduce strain on the wrists.
Engaging in regular low-impact exercise like swimming, yoga, or cycling which can help strengthen the muscles around the wrists and improve flexibility.
Performing specific wrist exercises and stretches recommended by a physiotherapist or occupational therapist to promote wrist health.
In addition to the above recommendation, Dr Aggarwal further concludes that if someone develops wrist issues, consulting with a healthcare professional for personalized dietary and fitness recommendations is the way forward.
(Rosheena Zehra is a published author and media professional. You can find out more about her work here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)