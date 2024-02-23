Fillers, Botox & More: Why Are To-Be-Weds Getting Extreme Cosmetic Procedures?

The first episode of the Amazon Prime show’s second season revolved around Sarina (played by Zayn Marie Khan), who is about to get married to an NRI (Non-resident Indian) named Aman.

Both the bride’s and groom’s families make Sarina insecure about her complexion, forcing her to undergo ‘skin-lightening’ treatments.

While those around her keep asserting how ‘normal’ the procedure is, the bride ends up developing a rash, which is more common than you’d like to believe.

Dr Seema Oberoi Lall, Consultant, Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, sympathises with this. She says,