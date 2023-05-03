'Anxiety, Depression, Urge To Isolate': What Battling With Skin Diseases Is Like

Most people consider skin and hair to be a fundamental part of their identity, and both play a crucial role in shaping their self-confidence.
(Trigger Warning: Graphic images. Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
Skin problems and diseases can take a significant toll on an individual's physical and mental health, leading to feelings of anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.
FIT spoke to several women about what their experience of battling with a skin disease was like. We also reached out to experts to understand what causes severe skin diseases.
When Divya was 30, she experienced a number of side effects as she was taking anti-inflammatory drugs.
It started with a tingling itchy sensation in her toes that kept her up for nights and eventually spread from her ankles to her legs progressing to - Leukocytoclastic Vasculitis.
This affected Divya's life way beyond just physical pain.
"Some days were so difficult, and I thought I was going to die," says Divya.
She shares that her confidence took a huge hit post this, something that she still struggles with.
"Even after recovering I could not wear dresses where my legs were visible for around six years, but I started wearing short dresses finally in 2022," she adds.
Jyoti Sinha, a 30-year old fashion designer and entrepreneur, says that she always had dandruff problems. But when she moved to London, she got psoriasis on her scalp.
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that causes the buildup of thick, scaly patches on the surface of the skin.
According to a study published in the American Psychological Association, there's a deep connection between skin health and psychology.
Maya Sharma, a psychologist, explains that when our skin or hair doesn't look how we desire it to, especially because of a medical condition, "it can impact our self-esteem and how we present ourselves to the world."
Sharma adds that it may make us want to avoid social situations or make us feel conscious about how we look. It can also lead to:
Anxiety
Depression
Urge to isolate oneself
"When we experience stress, our body's natural response is to produce cortisol, a hormone that can trigger inflammation and exacerbate existing skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne," Dr Manoj, a Jamshedpur-based psychiatrist tells FIT.
In 2020, right in the middle of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prerna Mullick, a law student, got diagnosed with pemphigus vulgaris, a rare autoimmune disease. It causes painful blisters on the skin and mucous membranes.
The treatment of pemphigus vulgaris typically involves a combination of medication and supportive care.
At one point, Prerna had to take painkillers multiple times a day just to be able to function.
Prerna goes on to say that she frequently thought of ending her life while struggling with pemphigus vulgaris.
The treatment options for severe skin problems can be limited, leading to despair.
Dr Manoj says "coping strategies, such as seeking support from mental health professionals, practicing self-care, and joining support groups, can help individuals manage the emotional toll of skin problems."
For Divya, coping became easier when she joined a Facebook support group where she could speak about and relate with others with the same condition.