FAQ: How Safe Are Hair Transplants? What Are the Risks? Doctor Breaks It Down

Hair transplant surgeries are basically guided by two techniques, Dr Khanna explains:

The Strip Technique: This is a safer method, which requires surgical knowledge. A strip of skin is removed from the back of the head. It is set aside, and the scalp is closed immediately. From the stripped skin, numerous hair follicles are dissected, which are then transplanted into gaps in the bald area.

Follicular Unit Extraction: This is an easier technique, which requires minimum surgical knowledge. In this method, the surgeon’s team plucks out hair from the permanent zone – where the doctor removes hair follicles one by one.