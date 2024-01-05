JN-1 Covid: Symptoms & Measures To Control and Prevent JN-1 Variant

According to Dr Nihar Parekh, a well-seasoned pediatrician and the Founder of Cheers Child Care & SOCC, here are a few symptoms that can appear in children.

Children infected with the JN1 variant may exhibit symptoms similar to those seen with the original strain. These include:

1. Fever and Fatigue: Persistent fever and unexplained fatigue are common early signs.

2. Respiratory Issues: Children might experience coughing, shortness of breath, or rapid breathing. However, the JN1 variant does not seem to be impacting the lungs as such.

3. Gastrointestinal Symptoms: Some cases involve digestive problems such as nausea or diarrhea.

4. Loss of Taste or Smell: This symptom, although more prevalent in adults, can also occur in infected children.

5. Muscle Aches and Headaches: General discomfort, muscle pain, and headaches may be present.