7 Health Benefits Of Bone Broth

1. Improves gut health

Bone broth contains an amino acid called glutamine. Glutamine helps maintain the structure and function of tissue that lines the gastrointestinal tract. This acid also reduces inflammation throughout the gut. While glutamine is nourishing, it is also beneficial for the gut microbiome, and consuming glutamine-rich sources of protein is safe. A high-quality bone broth is a nutritious, anti-inflammatory alternative to ultra-processed proteins like deli meats, bacon, or sausage.

2. Improves skin elasticity

The body naturally produces less collagen with age which contributes to wrinkles and decreases skin elasticity over time. Collagen supplementation and bone broth are said to be helpful in this situation if consumed on an ongoing basis. Drinking a cup of bone broth every few weeks will help smooth wrinkles and appears to assist in healing wounds and delaying signs of aging on the skin.

3. Supports immune system

Bone broth helps support the immune system. Bone broth is high in protein, which is critically important for the growth and function of immune cells. The glutamine contained in bone broth has been identified as an amino acid that supports the immune system. Glutamine helps control cytokines, which are proteins in the body that influence immune system cells. Because bone broth contains glutamine, including it in diet can be beneficial to the immune health.

4. It promotes healthy hair, skin and nails

Collagen is a crucial component in healthy hair, skin, and nails. Drinking bone broth helps improve your hair, skin, or nail health. It is believed that collagen helps enhance skin elasticity and hydration.