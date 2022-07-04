Anemia: Common Signs and Symptoms of Iron Deficiency

Know the common signs and symptoms of anemia or iron deficiency
(Image: iStock)
Iron deficiency is a common condition that occurs due to a lack of iron in the body. Iron is an important mineral required by the body to make hemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells to help carry oxygen through your blood vessels.
If your body has low levels of hemoglobin, the tissues and muscles won’t get enough oxygen and will result in a condition called anemia.
There are various types of anemia, iron deficiency anemia is the most common type. According to US NIH, signs and symptoms of iron deficiency include:
Severity of the anemia
How quickly it develops
Age
Current health status
Have a look at these common signs and symptoms of iron deficiency.
Do you feel more tired than usual, then you might be suffering from iron deficiency anemia. This symptom is common in people who don’t have enough iron in their bodies.
Fatigue is due to the lack of iron in the body due to which the hemoglobin levels are low in the system. Low levels of hemoglobin result in less oxygen to the tissues and muscles thus depriving them of energy. The heart also works harder to transfer more oxygen-rich blood around the body, making you more tired.
It is difficult to diagnose iron deficiency with the symptom of fatigue because tiredness is considered to be a part of the modern-day busy life.
Tiredness is also related to iron deficiency and other symptoms include weakness, irritability, or difficulty concentrating.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, the people suffering from iron deficiency, anemia may not know that they are suffering from the condition. You can check your eyes and skin for that. If your skin is paler than usual and the inside of your lower eyelids are also pale, there are chances you might be suffering from iron deficiency.
The red color of the blood is due to the hemoglobin in red blood cells, low levels of hemoglobin make the blood less red. That’s why skin loses some of its color or warmth with iron deficiency. However, doctors will confirm the condition with a blood test.
As mentioned above, hemoglobin helps the red blood cells to carry oxygen to the entire parts of the body. Iron deficiency leads to low hemoglobin levels thus causing low levels of oxygen.
As a result, the muscles don't receive enough oxygen for normal functions of the body. When the body works more than required for oxygen, your breathing rate increases thus causing shortness of breath.
If you suffer from difficulty in breathing while performing simple tasks like walking, climbing stairs, or working out, iron deficiency might be the culprit.
According to PubMed, headaches are another symptom of Iron deficiency and this symptom is experienced by women during their menstruation days.
The link between iron deficiency and headaches is not clear but it might have to do something due to the altered levels of estrogen and dopamine function. There can be other reasons for headaches, frequent, recurrent headaches may be a symptom of iron deficiency.
According to Healthline, iron deficiency is also related to restless leg syndrome. The condition is characterized by a strong urge to move your legs while they’re at rest. It also results in unpleasant crawling or itching in your feet and legs. It gets worse at night making it difficult to sleep.
The reason behind restless leg syndrome is not yet clear. It is one of the common secondary symptoms of various medical conditions, iron deficiency anemia being one of them.
Anemia, iron deficiency not only has an impact on the color of the skin and eyes but also on the skin and hair. Dry or damaged skin and hair are common signs of iron deficiency.
Iron deficiency results in low levels of hemoglobin reducing the amount of oxygen available to cells that promote hair growth. When skin and hair are deprived of oxygen, they become dry and weak.
Iron deficiency may also cause hair loss, especially in female-bodied individuals of reproductive age. If you’re losing clumps or large amounts, consult a doctor.
