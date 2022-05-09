Lower Fertility Rate, Anaemia on the Rise: Findings From NFHS-5

Contraceptive use has gone up

The highlight of the survey has been the positive up tick in modern contraceptive usage. However, it also finds that the “Unmet need for family planning methods” remains highest among the lowest wealth quintile (11.4 percent).

Only 50.7 percent of women in the lowest wealth quintile used modern contraceptives, compared to 58.7 percent of women in the highest quintile.

Women who are employed were also found to be more likely to use them.

What it means:

While the data shows that the knowledge of contraceptives is pretty much universal (99 percent of married men and women in both rural and urban India knew of them), only a little over 50 percent of the currently married population opts for contraceptives.

Their usage is also determined by employment status and income level.

“This data adds to the mountain of evidence that proves that development is the best contraceptive,” said Poonam Muttreja, the Executive Director of Population Foundation of India.

Female sterilisation is still the most popular method of contraception.

37.9 percent of married women between the ages of 15 to 49 underwent female sterilisation. This is nearly 2 percent more than in 2015-16.

While more women in rural India (38.7 percent) went through with it than in urban India (36.3 percent), the difference is small.

What it means: The onus of family planning still heavily leans on women, and far from modern conctraceptives easing the burden of female steralisation, the practice has only gone up.

There isn't much difference in this as far as rural and urban spheres are concerned.