Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Under Scanner for IVF Baby: What Does India’s Law Say?

On 17 March, Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, took to social media to announce the birth of his second son.

However, just a couple of days later, on 19 March, he accused the government of "pressuring him to prove the legitimacy of his child."

This, after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent a notice to the Punjab government, seeking a report on the IVF treatment that the couple opted for and if they violated the rules laid down in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Why has the government intervened in this case? What does the law say? What will happen to the child now? FIT explains.