Book Excerpt: The Death and Subsequent Investigation of Moosewala's Murder

Tahli or sheesham is the state tree and is grown for its wood while the neem tree is known to be a natural cleanser of the environment. The eucalyptus is the odd one in the group. A tall tree, it is almost three to four times higher than the others that remain under 15 metres. A water guzzler, the eucalyptus is often referred to as the villain of Punjab forestry. Yet, farmers and the government grow it for high returns yielded by its wood.

Beyond these trees, most of the fields that the Thar passed lay vacant. Farmers had harvested the wheat crop more than a month ago and the paddy-sowing season was still about two weeks away. Some of the fields had a layer of black soot and ash after farmers had set the wheat stubble on fire. The cheapest option for farmers to eliminate the wheat stem and roots and clear the field for the next crop, this common practice has come under much criticism in recent times. Not only does it kill the nutrients in the soil, plumes of thick smoke rising from the burnings engulf the sky and, backed by winds, travel eastwards, 300 km away, towards the national capital of Delhi. Especially towards the last months of the year, this smoke from stubble burning in Punjab adds a lethal touch to the existing smog in Delhi, leaving the residents of the city gasping for breath for weeks.

At this point though, a different kind of fire had been ignited somewhere—a fire that perhaps no one had noticed but the flames of which would soon engulf Delhi.

(The above is an edited excerpt. Paragraph breaks have been added for readers’ convenience.)