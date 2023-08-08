Vandana Das Act: Shashi Tharoor Explains Bill For Healthcare Workers' Protection

On 4 August, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, introduced a private bill in the Lok Sabha that aims to protect healthcare workers and medical institutions against violence.

He said — Dr Vandana Das the young doctor who was murdered by a patient at a government hospital in Kerala's Kollam district, earlier this year — inspired him to propose The Healthcare Personnel and Healthcare Institutions (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2023.

Speaking to FIT, Tharoor added that if the bill is passed, he would like it to be called the Dr Vandana Das Act.

Why is this bill needed? What does it entail? Here's what he said.