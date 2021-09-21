Before We Had 'Sex Education', We Had These Shows That Talk About Sex

Shows that discussed complexities of sexuality.
Season 3 of Netflix’s sensational Sex Education premiered on 17 September. The show pitches the educational point of responsible sex amongst a group of feisty, not very responsible teenagers. What the show gets right is its depiction of coming of sexual maturity with utmost honesty, along with its trials and tribulations.
But before we had Otis, we had these shows talking about the intricacies of sexuality.
Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It.
She's Gotta Have It is an American comedy-drama by Spike Lee, where he revisits his first feature of the same name. A young woman, Nola Darling, extremely comfortable with her sexuality, traverses through complicated subjects touched upon by the show, including polyamory. It's a brilliant portrait of female sexuality along with all its complexities. The show is available on Netflix.
Wanderlust on Netflix.
Written by playwright Nick Payne, Wanderlust is a wonderful exploration of multi-generational relationships. While Sex Education revolves around teenagers and their sexual awakening, Wanderlust, in contrast, focuses on the coming of these sexual awakenings later in a different stage in life. It follows the story of a married couple with children who decide to open up their marriage and start dating other people while trying to hold their marriage. It asks pertinent questions about monogamy, whether it is possible and desirable. Wanderlust can be streamed on Netflix.
2018 docu-series Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around The World.
In this six-part documentary, distinguished journalist Christiane Amanpour sets out on a trip around the world to discover the dynamic nature of sexual relations, intimacy, and partnerships. It talks about the changing roles when it comes to sex, love, marriage, family and divorce. It’s almost like Otis’ mother got a spin-off show.
American adult animated sitcom Big Mouth.
Big Mouth is an American adult animated coming-of-age sitcom that follows a group of teen friends experiencing the marvels and horrors of puberty. Despite the raunchy humour, Big Mouth is an honest portrait of growing up and everything that accompanies it. Comedy veterans John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele have lent their voices to the characters in the show.
British sitcom Lovesick.
A British sitcom previously called Scrotal Recall, Lovesick follows the story of a young man trudging through all his previous girlfriends after discovering that he has caught chlamydia. Following the series of mishaps and blunders, it becomes a meaningful journey of finding and losing love at a confusing age. Lovesick is available on Netflix.
Joe Swanberg's anthology Easy.
Directed by Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores modern romance and the complexities of relationships. It traces intricate stories like that of a married couple looking to spice up their relationship with roleplaying, a married couple opening up their relationship and have a little fun on a dating app, and a young woman figuring out what it means to be part of a relationship without losing her identity.
Published: 21 Sep 2021,05:47 PM IST