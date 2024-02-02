India’s National Health Committees Lack Representation, Finds New Study

Who drives the health policy agenda in India? Who decides what health policies are important, and how they should be structured and implemented?

Researchers at Pune's Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR), have published a new study that analyses the answers to these questions.

This is the first analysis in India to examine the composition of India's national health committees that are responsible for forming health policies, creating the structure of health systems in the country, and how they are run.

Read on to know what the analysis found.