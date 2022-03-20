Sexolve 297: ‘I Am 28, My Lover Is 72'

You are in love, enjoy it, revel in it. Your love just needs validation from two people, you and the one you love. Age has got nothing to do with love.

Kuch toh log kaheinge, Logon ka kaam hai kehna.

Yes, your partner is older. That's true. Yes, age brings in complications in health, and eventually death. But anyone could die at whatever age. If someone is 70+ it does not mean they are going to die soon, and if someone is 20+ it doesnt mean they are going to live forever. Anything could happen anytime.

Not all the people who advice you may be genuinely concerned about you, but some may be. Hear them out. But dont be deterred by it. You define what is best for your life and run with it. No one else can tell you otherwise.

Smiles

RainbowMan

P.S. You both are adults. And that should only matter. Nothing else.