Sexolve 296: 'I Was Asked to Have Sex With My Husband's Boss'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 28 year old woman. I saw Gangubai Kathiawadi recently and I was horrified by a scenes in the film.

I was horrified because I was also someone who used to love films, this film left me numb. I have been sexually abused as a child and when I grew up my husband asked me to have sex with his boss for his promotion at work.

I am not kidding. No one believes me when I tell them. But my husband did this to me. He is a nice guy, I know. He is nice to talk to. But he is nice. I don't know if I am making sense.