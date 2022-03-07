Sexolve 295: 'My Boyfriend Is as Old as My Dad'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 29-year-old man who is in love with a man my father's age. My father is 70 and my lover is 70 too. I wonder if my parents will ever agree to a relationship of this kind. I really really want my family to like him. I am willing to go through any lengths for that.

My mother is a huge supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and has seen your videos and talks as well.

She wants me to settle down she also knows my boyfriend but I don't think she has any clue that my boyfriend is not my “friend” but my real real boyfriend.

Can you please help me? How do I tell my mother and father and aunt that I am actually dating someone my dad’s age?

Troubled Soul