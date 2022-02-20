Sexolve 293: ‘My Lover Is Having an Affair With My Father'

Dear RainbowMan,

It took me courage to write this. I am a well educated professional, and now I am someone who is in deep-shit psychologically because of all that is happening to me.

I am really fed up, and I am writing this letter to you because I don't know. I really don't know what to do.

I am a 28 year old girl in a committed relationship with this guy for the past 3 years. In fact, we were planning to move in together and we are very very close to each other.