What is Chikungunya? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, & Prevention

The word chikungunya means 'walks bent' and we can relate the meaning of the disease with its symptoms since joint pain and fever are the main signs of the disease.

Chikungunya fever is caused when a person gets bitten by a female mosquito and though it is not a contagious condition but a healthy person may get infected by coming in contact with the infected person's blood.

The condition is rarely fatal, but the symptoms can be severe and last for a longer period. The symptoms can last for weeks or months and they are similar to dengue fever which makes it difficult to diagnose. We are here to highlight the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of chikungunya.