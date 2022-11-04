What is Chikungunya? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, & Prevention

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of chikungunya in detail
(Photo: iStock)
The word chikungunya means 'walks bent' and we can relate the meaning of the disease with its symptoms since joint pain and fever are the main signs of the disease.
Chikungunya fever is caused when a person gets bitten by a female mosquito and though it is not a contagious condition but a healthy person may get infected by coming in contact with the infected person's blood.
The condition is rarely fatal, but the symptoms can be severe and last for a longer period. The symptoms can last for weeks or months and they are similar to dengue fever which makes it difficult to diagnose. We are here to highlight the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of chikungunya.
Doctors and people often get confused with the symptoms of chikungunya and dengue. Thus, only a blood test can help confirm the disease. Though both the diseases are caused by the bite of a mosquito, here are the common signs and symptoms of chikungunya (Mayo Clinic):
Fever (sometimes as high as 104°F)
Joint pain
Muscle pain
Rash
Swelling around the joints
According to MedicalNews Today, blood tests are the best ways to diagnose chikungunya since the symptoms are not easy, to help detect the condition, and they are similar to the symptoms of other diseases.
The virus that causes the disease is not that fatal except in a few cases and the severe cases are disabling, and it takes weeks or months for the patients to get rid of the joint pain, a specific symptom of chikungunya.
There are no specific drugs to treat chikungunya. Medicines as per the symptoms, rest, and an increase in fluid consumption are a few ways to manage the condition.
Over-the-counter medications like naproxen, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen can help with fever and pain.
First things first, you can prevent the spread and infection of the chikungunya virus by using insect repellents that contain DEET or picaridin.
You can wear clothes with long sleeves and full pants to protect yourself from mosquito bites.
Standing water is the breeding ground for mosquitoes thus get those areas cleaned or removed.
You can use screens, air conditioning, and mosquito netting to protect yourself indoors.
