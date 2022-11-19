Fibromyalgia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for Fibromyalgia
According to PubMed Central, around 5 million adults above the age of 18 years in the United States suffer from fibromyalgia. It is a common cause of musculoskeletal pain and females have a higher risk of suffering from the problem than men.
A person can be under the risk of suffering from fibromyalgia if he has undergone a serious injury, has rheumatoid arthritis, or has other auto-immune diseases like lupus. Genetic factors also increase the chance of a person suffering from fibromyalgia. The condition can also cause fatigue, sleep issues, memory issues, and mood swings.
Let's know the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of fibromyalgia in detail over here.
According to MedicalNewsToday, here are a common signs and symptoms of fibromyalgia:
Widespread pain
Joint and muscle stiffness
Irregular sleep patterns
Tingling Feeling of numbness in hands and legs
Restless leg syndrome
Sensitivity to cold or heat
Lack of concentration
Brain fog
Fatigue
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Blurred vision
Nausea
Pelvic and urinary issues
Weight gain
Dizziness
Flu-like symptoms
skin diseases
Mental health issues
Post-traumatic stress disorder
Breathing problems
According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, the exact cause of fibromyalgia is still unknown and the main cause is said to be with the nervous system when the central nervous system has an issue with dealing with pain in the body. Few causes or risk factors include:
Physical or mental stress after a traumatic injury
Repetitive injuries
Rheumatoid Arthritis or other autoimmune conditions
Central Nervous System problems
Genetic factors
Fibromyalgia may also be hereditary. Females who have a close relative with fibromyalgia have a higher risk of the condition.
It is difficult to diagnose fibromyalgia because the symptoms are similar to several other conditions like hypothyroidism, autoimmune disorders, and Lyme disease. There is no specific test for fibromyalgia thus doctors have to rule out other conditions before confirming fibromyalgia.
According to the American College of Rheumatology, there are three criteria for diagnosing fibromyalgia:
pain, fatigue, sleep problems, or cognitive problems
symptoms present for at least 3 months
No other health condition with similar symptoms
According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, the management of fibromyalgia can be difficult for a person thus a person needs the help of a rheumatologist to design a treatment program to help manage the condition. The doctor may recommend a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.
As fibromyalgia is a syndrome, different patient suffers from different types of problems thus the treatment may also differ. Treatment may include some or all of the following:
A low-impact exercise
Acupuncture
Chiropractic
Massage
Physical therapy
Stress management
Psychotherapy, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)
Medications like antidepressants, muscle relaxers, and nerve pain medication
