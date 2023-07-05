Samantha Prabhu Takes Break From Acting to Focus On Health: What Is Myositis?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to take a year long break from acting to focus on her health, according to media reports, quoting her publicist Mahendra. While she is currently shooting for Kushi and Citadel's Indian version, she won't be signing any films or shows after that.

She'll be heading to the United States to get treated for her rare autoimmune condition, Myositis, as per media reports.

Late last year, Prabhu had taken to social media to share that she had been diagnosed with Myositis – which leads to weakening of muscles.

At the time, the actor had said, "The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Last month too, the actor had penned a note on Instagram, sharing that it had been one year of her being diagnosed with the condition, and how she had been dealing with it.