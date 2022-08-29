You're Eating Too Much Salt and You Need To Stop...Right Now

Stop! Put those chips down and pull up a chair, because we're talking about salt and why your favourite snack - whether it's namkeen, french fries, or chips - will kill you. Bread isn't safe either. Neither is soup, meat, and nearly ALL processed food.

Yep, we're in for a fun, joy-filled ride as we break down the health risks of eating too much salt, and why just a few extra milligrams of sodium every day can considerably increase your risk of heart disease and death.

But, it's not all bad news, because you'll also find out how to manage your salt intake and why you need to keep an eye on it - whether you want to lose fat, improve your cardiac health, or just generally live longer.

This is the conclusion of a three-part series on salt. We've spoken in detail about the origins of salt and what it's used for in the present day.

Now let's conclude with some scary facts about salt, and why too much sodium is a recipe for disaster.