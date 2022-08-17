What Would Happen If Salt Vanished From The Earth?

Salt. It's the one flavour we take for granted in our food and daily lives. You put salt in your food, and salt in your drinks, and without salt, your body suffers severely.

But what would happen if salt vanished from the face of the earth? What role does salt play in our lives? And could humans survive if there was no salt to eat?

Let's find out.

This is part 2 of our three-part series about salt. We already told you how salt became the world's most powerful white powder, and how it shaped wars, economies, and the lives of billions of humans.