A Brief History of Salt: How It Became The World's Most Used White Powder

Too much salt is bad for your health. But you've heard that a million times already, and you're already tuning out, so instead let's look at the history of salt.

No, not Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi salt march, but how salt came to be consumed by humans, how it started off as a rare commodity, evolved into a highly valued resource even becoming the primary form of payment, and eventually settled into a comfortable spot on our dining tables.

And it's VERY interesting.

This is the first of a three-part series on salt and the role it plays in our lives.