Decoded: Should You Be Worried About The Alcohol In Your Skincare Products?

We're aware of alcohol being used as an ingredient for preparing certain dishes. There are numerous ways this substance is used apart from just being consumed straight up. But how many of you have tried using it on a daily basis or even heard of it for being used for something like skincare?

You've probably used or have been using a product and not been aware of the fact that it contained alcohol. Now before we get to whether it's good or bad for your skin, know what suits you before you decide to use a product.

We live in times where words like pollution and global warming have made us more anxious than proactive because of which we try out things that are advertised very well. But most of the times, even they mention that the products are meant for specific skin types.