Diabetes Is a Hidden Iceberg & India Needs to Review Its Policy to Fight It

The evidence points out that social determinants of health do in fact impact diabetes. Not just in terms of causation but also the outcomes.

It is seen that people who are food insecure tend to rely on low quality foods that have added sugars among other processing. Once people do get diabetes, they are now reliant on medication which throws up a fresh platter of challenges (for people who have lived with type-1 diabetes all their lives, this burden of meds has been a part of life).

The Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana initiative aims to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.

It is supposed to reduce the financial burden on individuals managing diabetes and ensures access to essential medications. People who are reliant on generic drugs have complained of poor glycaemic control and switched to branded drugs.

Even for the “middle-class,” spending thousands to ensure quality drugs, every month, is difficult to navigate.