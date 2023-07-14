New Gadgets Are Revolutionising Diabetes Treatment, But How Accessible Are They?

Image used for representation.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/FIT)
Up until a few decades ago, diabetes was known as the rich person's disease. This, along with hypertension, was seen only in the wealthy, with a few exceptions here and there, of course. They could always afford insulin syringes or metformin to treat their diabetes.
In June this year, a study conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Centre and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that at least 11.4 percent of the Indian population is suffering from diabetes.
What are these newer gadgets? How are they helping those who can afford them? How do we ensure that such gadgets are accessible to everyone? We asked experts.
Dr Alka Jha - Senior Consultant - Endocrinology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, says:
Devices like CGMs help doctors intervene at the right time and with the right information, adds Dr Jha. For the patients too, it can help them watch the effect of different food items on their health, and ultimately help plan and control a proper diet for them.
However, CGMs are not exactly new.
CGMs help you monitor your glucose levels at all hours of the day.
They’ve been around for nearly two decades now. But they’ve recently made their way to marketplaces like Amazon, thanks to which a lot more people are becoming aware of their existence.
Another device that has had a similar trajectory is the insulin pump, which is used for continuous insulin infusion.
Dr Khalid J Farooqui, Principal Consultant, Endocrinology & Diabetes at Gurugram’s Max Hospital, concurs.
He says that unlike a few years ago, when people would only focus on controlling their sugar levels, there are now devices and drugs that can help with taking care of their other organs too.
For instance, “SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of heart and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to kidney problems too,” says Dr Farooqui.
Despite being technologically advanced, these devices usually don’t reach the people who need them the most.
Dr Jha says that a CGM or an insulin pump might cost you anywhere over Rs 3 lakh, and then you’d still have to spend Rs 5,000-6,000 every week to actually use that device.
Insulin pumps can help regulate the amount of insulin going in your body in smaller amounts.
Even if you leave the tech aside, Dr Sonali Vaid, a public health expert, says that there are already many gaping loopholes present in our healthcare system when it comes to diabetes treatment.
Dr Vaid tells FIT,
She goes on to add that diabetes patients in India often lack basic resources for follow up check ups, getting tests done, or even when it comes to medications.
“Now if you insert technology in this system that’s already filled with loopholes, how would that work?” Dr Vaid asks.
The biggest question when it comes to technological advancements in diabetes treatment is whether our healthcare system will even be able to adjust to this.
Dr Vaid draws an analogy. Imagine you’ve never used a microwave, and you finally decide to buy one for your home. What are the changes you’d need to make? You’d have to buy new microwave safe plates and pots. You might have to make adjustments to what you cook, what you eat, or sometimes what utensil you cook in too.
So your budget will exceed just the microwave and so will your adjustments. There will be multifold advantages if you go ahead with the decision, but there might be some disadvantages too.
She poses some questions:
Should governments be procuring these devices to make them cost effective?
When you already have a system that’s not adequately keeping up with patients, how can you introduce something that’ll require more consultations, more follow-ups, more training on how to use it, etc?
Will the system rely on community healthcare workers to ensure that these gadgets reach more people? Who will train them?
Are these devices doing something that is not already covered by existing mechanisms?
How many people will benefit from making this accessible to the masses?
Are the same benefits possible without the device by improving access to & quality of care?
All the three experts FIT spoke to had different answers.
Dr Jha says that there needs to be more awareness about diabetes. She adds,
Dr Farooqui feels that with time, these gadgets will anyway become affordable. But for now, he says, “What we require more than innovations in treatment are innovations in prevention.”
Dr Vaid takes a more cautionary approach. She firmly believes that we first need to fix our existing healthcare system before diving deep into something we might not be ready for.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)