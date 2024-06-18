Youngsters Are Normalising Premature Grey Hair, but Why Has It Become So Common?

Over the past few years, more and more young people have been experiencing the greying of their hair early on in life. So much so that grey hair is no longer seen as a marker of ageing.

A 2019 study published in the Indian Journal of Applied Research had stated that, in a survey done among school children in the country, 10.6 percent children were found to have prematurely greying hair.

Why is it so common for so many people in their teens and early 20s to have some grey hair? Can premature greying be prevented or reversed?