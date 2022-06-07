Know the Differences Between PCOS & PCOD

Women face various health issues during their reproductive age if they aren't active, eat junk food, or do not follow a healthy lifestyle. Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) are the two most common health problems faced by women, and these conditions are related to their ovaries and the functioning of their hormones.

People use PCOD and PCOS interchangeably, but these are two different health conditions.

Let's understand the differences in these conditions and their impact on pregnancy.