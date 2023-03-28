18 Pharma Companies To Lose Licenses Over Poor Quality Of Medicines: Report

The licenses of at least 18 pharmaceutical companies are to be cancelled on Tuesday, 28 March, over poor quality of medicines, following an inspection by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told news agency ANI.

Inspections were held at 76 companies, across 20 states.

A majority of these companies are reportedly based out of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)