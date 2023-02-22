Perimenopause: What is it and Early Signs and Symptoms

Check the list of major signs and symptoms of perimenopause
(Photo: iStock)
Perimenopause means "around menopause" and it refers to the time during which your body makes the natural transition to menopause thus marking the end of the reproductive years. Perimenopause can also be referred to as menopausal transition.
There is no definite age for perimenopause, different women might experience perimenopause at different ages. Women may experience different signs of progression toward menopause like menstrual irregularity in their 40s or late 30s.
During the perimenopausal phase, the level of estrogen (the main female hormone) in your body begins to rise and fall unevenly. Your menstrual cycles may lengthen or shorten, and you may have menstrual cycles in which your ovaries wouldn't release an egg (ovulate). You may also experience menopause-like symptoms- hot flashes, sleep problems, and vaginal dryness. Let's discuss the early signs and symptoms of the perimenopausal phase in detail.
I you've gone through 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, then you have reached menopause, and the perimenopause period is over.
Irregular Periods: During this phase: ovulation becomes more unpredictable. The length of time between periods may be longer or shorter, for a few women even the flow may be light to heavy, then you may notice that you skip a few periods as well. According to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, a persistent change of seven days or more in the length of your menstrual cycle marks early perimenopause. A space of 60 days or more between periods marks late perimenopause.
Hot Flashes and Trouble Sleeping: Hot flashes are common during perimenopause and even menopause. The intensity, length, and frequency may vary for different women. Few women may even experience sleep problems due to sudden hot flashes or night sweats.
Mood Changes: Mood swings, irritability or increased risk of depression may also be a few symptoms of perimenopause and these symptoms may be closely related to sleep disruption which is often the result of hot flashes. Mood changes may also be the result of hormonal changes during perimenopause.
Vaginal and Bladder Problems: During perimenopause, estrogen levels begin to reduce which results in loose vaginal tissues that affect lubrication and elasticity making intercourse painful. Low estrogen levels also increase the risk of urinary or vaginal infections.
Decreasing Fertility: During perimenopause, ovulation becomes irregular reducing your chances to conceive. However, as long as women have periods, their chances of becoming pregnant are possible.
Changes in Sexual Behavior: During perimenopause, a woman's sexual arousal and desire may change. But for women who have experienced satisfactory sexual intimacy before menopause, it will continue through perimenopause as well.
Bone Loss: We all know how research shows that bone and muscle loss after the age of 30 is mandatory in women. Now, during perimenopause, the estrogen levels fall due to which you begin to lose bone faster than your body can replace it and your chances of suffering from osteoporosis and fragile bones become higher.
Changing Cholesterol Levels: Women must be ready to suffer from changes in cholesterol levels and it is due to declining estrogen levels. Changes in cholesterol levels include an increase in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the "bad" cholesterol — which contributes to an increased risk of heart disease
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)