Perimenopause: What is it and Early Signs and Symptoms

Perimenopause means "around menopause" and it refers to the time during which your body makes the natural transition to menopause thus marking the end of the reproductive years. Perimenopause can also be referred to as menopausal transition.

There is no definite age for perimenopause, different women might experience perimenopause at different ages. Women may experience different signs of progression toward menopause like menstrual irregularity in their 40s or late 30s.

During the perimenopausal phase, the level of estrogen (the main female hormone) in your body begins to rise and fall unevenly. Your menstrual cycles may lengthen or shorten, and you may have menstrual cycles in which your ovaries wouldn't release an egg (ovulate). You may also experience menopause-like symptoms- hot flashes, sleep problems, and vaginal dryness. Let's discuss the early signs and symptoms of the perimenopausal phase in detail.

I you've gone through 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, then you have reached menopause, and the perimenopause period is over.