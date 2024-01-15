Do You Tend To Always Reach the Worst Conclusions? You May Be Catastrophising

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you are going for an examination or an interview for a job and you think you have put everything at stake and assume that you won't get past this interview, hence not get the job?

You further extrapolate it to mean that you are good for nothing, and your family will be on the roads, and you will never be financially stable in life. This scenario defines what is called as catastrophising.

Essentially, it involves believing that you’re in a worse situation than you really are, and you start assuming the worst outcome of that situation. At a heightened or an exaggerated level, you start anticipating the worst outcome.