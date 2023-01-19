Do You Often Feel Like Everyone’s Mad at You? I Asked Psychologists Why

I stare at the text I sent my friend. It's been an hour. She's seen it. But, there's no response.

I switch to another app to distract myself, and see that meme I sent another friend. It has no response either. Not even an emoji.

Two hours pass, and no response from either of them. My messages remain unanswered even after five hours. And like clockwork, my mind gets to work – sewing an elaborate tapestry of worst-case scenarios that has an apocalyptic end – me losing my friends.