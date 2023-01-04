Scientists Discover An Organism That Eats Only Viruses: What We Know

Halteria, a ciliate from the protist species, exclusively feasted on chloroviruses found in pond water
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Researchers in the United States have discovered a type of freshwater plankton that consumes only viruses in its diet – becoming the first ever organism to do so.
Sounds a little unusual? There’s more.
A lot of organisms consume viruses, some accidentally, some on purpose. But the microbe Halteria, a ciliate from the protist species, exclusively feasted on chloroviruses found in pond water. In the food chain, this is known as virovory.
Binge eating: The rate at which Halteria consumed the chlorovirus was also stellar. In two days, the organism’s population grew 15 times, and the viruses’ fell by a hundredfold.
Ecologist John DeLong at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the research was conducted, said,
More about the research: The research took a total of three years until this discovery was made in September 2022, and the paper published on PNAS.
So, the researchers used fluorescent green dye on chlorovirus DNA which was introduced in two types of plankton.
Turns out, they were right. However, Halteria was only an exception. Most microorganisms considered viruses a threat. One other organism that consumed viruses though was Paramecium, which snacked on them. Ugh!
What next? It still remains to be seen how this impacts the food web and the evolution of these species.
