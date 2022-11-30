48,500-Year-Old 'Zombie Virus' Revived in Siberian Permafrost: Should You Care?

European researchers have revived 13 “zombie viruses” or pathogens from Russia’s Siberian permafrost. One of these viruses, Pandoravirus yedoma, found frozen under a lake, is more than 48,500 years old.

The other viruses are also tens of thousands of years old, said the study posted on bioRxiv.

Why would they do such a thing? Well, scientists say that their work actually should be "extrapolated to show that the danger is real."