Too Cold to Exercise? Experts on How to Stay Motivated – Yet Not Overdo it

Did you know that you're likely to burn more number of calories when you exercise during winters – simply because the body must work harder to maintain a constant body temperature?

Contrary to the common perception that it isn't safe to work out during winters, it does have its positives. However, it is crucial to follow certain dos and don'ts to not overdo any form of exercise.

FIT spoke to medical health experts and a fitness coach to explain how to stay motivated, yet careful, when exercising during cold weather.